Hyderabad: 45 buildings demolished amid tight police security

Local BJP leaders rushed to the spot and spoke to the officials who said that notices were issued already.

Published: 07th November 2021 09:16 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajendranagar revenue wing and the R&B Radial Roads division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished over 45 unauthorised structures built on government lands at Gopanpally thanda in Tellapur village under the Serilingampally zone. Mild tension prevailed for a while as the residents tried to stop the demolitions and staged demonstrations at the site with a demand to stop the demolitions. However, the police present at the site thwarted their advances.  

The civic body proposed to widen the existing 80-feet road to a 100-feet road. The officials have taken up road expansion works from Gachibowli to Tellapur, following which the buildings on either side of the roads were demolished. The residents alleged that they didn’t receive any notices from the government on the road widening and the subsequent demolition of buildings. Local BJP leaders rushed to the spot and spoke to the officials who said that notices were issued already.Officials reportedly said that people were already asked to vacate the place, and as they failed to vacate, the government took up the demolition.

