Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has Rs 35 crore sewage plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the sewerage problems prevailing in the peripheral areas of Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has prepared a proposal worth Rs 35 crore for undertaking the works, Managing Director M Dana Kishore said on Saturday. He held a review meeting with the CGMs, GMs, DGMs of peripheral divisions at HMWS&SB head office, Khairatabad, on Saturday. The Water Board took over the operation and maintenance of the sewerage system in peripheral areas from GHMC since October 1.

In the previous meetings, Dana Kishore directed officials to identify hotspots in these areas where sewage is frequently overflowing. Based on the instructions, the Water Board officials inspected the places in the outskirts and identified a total of 792 hotspots. Priority will be given to address the sewage problem in the identified hotspots, he said. As part of this, steps are being taken to start work in another two weeks time at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore, he added.