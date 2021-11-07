Ready to release seized vehicles, say police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the orders of the Telangana High Court that the police have no power to seize the vehicles when persons are caught driving under influence of alcohol, Telangana police have decided to release the vehicles which were seized in the past. However, people, who are caught driving under the influence of alcohol and without having a valid driving licence, will have their vehicles seized, the police confirmed.

“Once we receive the official order from the High Court, the seized vehicles will be released,” said a senior police official. As per the existing procedures followed by the traffic police across the State, seized vehicles of any person caught drunken driving were released only on the next day. In some areas, vehicles were released after around a week’s time.