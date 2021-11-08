STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Finally, Hyderabad begins Strategic Nala Development works

Four bridges will also be built near Ranigunj bus depot, Buddha Bhavan, Marriott Hotel and Nagamaiah Kunta nala.

Published: 08th November 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Upstream nalas in Hussainsagar.

Upstream nalas in Hussainsagar. (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There is going to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) as some of the proposed major works will take shape soon following the monsoons. 
The GHMC has about 1,295 km of stormwater drains (SWD), out of which 73 km are natural drains, side drains are 44 km, covered drains are 860 km and open drains are 316 km.

 The SNDP, an exclusive wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), prepared an action plan costing Rs 858 crore in the first phase covering the important areas that were inundated during the flash floods in October 2020. After a few months of delay in the implementation, it invited bids for some important nala works costing Rs 110 crore.  

The flood threat would likely loom large in 2022. However, even if the tenders are finalised and agreements are reached, the proposed works would take anywhere from 18 to 24 months for completion of works.  After the flash floods in 2020, the SNDP carried out a study and found that several encroachments have come up along the nalas, trunk mains and feeder nalas.

Under the short term plan 2021-22, the State government sanctioned Rs 858 crore for 55 works covering 25 packages as measure for the improvement of SWD system in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) under SNDP in the first week of April this year. The SNDP, in the study, identified critical narrow points and identified a large number of encroachments and submitted reports. They urged that works on retaining walls and capping works be carried out on a mission mode.  

Major works taken up
The SNDP will revamp the drain systems from Appa Cheruvu to Esa river via Mulgund lake at Rs 38.26 crore, from Saroornagar lake to Chaitanyapuri via ZC office at a cost of Rs 15.25 crore. Four bridges will also be built near Ranigunj bus depot, Buddha Bhavan, Marriott Hotel and Nagamaiah Kunta nala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SNDP Strategic Nala Development Programme GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad stormwater drains SWD system HUA Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp