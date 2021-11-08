Finally, Hyderabad begins Strategic Nala Development works

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is going to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) as some of the proposed major works will take shape soon following the monsoons.

The GHMC has about 1,295 km of stormwater drains (SWD), out of which 73 km are natural drains, side drains are 44 km, covered drains are 860 km and open drains are 316 km.

The SNDP, an exclusive wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), prepared an action plan costing Rs 858 crore in the first phase covering the important areas that were inundated during the flash floods in October 2020. After a few months of delay in the implementation, it invited bids for some important nala works costing Rs 110 crore.

The flood threat would likely loom large in 2022. However, even if the tenders are finalised and agreements are reached, the proposed works would take anywhere from 18 to 24 months for completion of works. After the flash floods in 2020, the SNDP carried out a study and found that several encroachments have come up along the nalas, trunk mains and feeder nalas.

Under the short term plan 2021-22, the State government sanctioned Rs 858 crore for 55 works covering 25 packages as measure for the improvement of SWD system in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) under SNDP in the first week of April this year. The SNDP, in the study, identified critical narrow points and identified a large number of encroachments and submitted reports. They urged that works on retaining walls and capping works be carried out on a mission mode.

Major works taken up

The SNDP will revamp the drain systems from Appa Cheruvu to Esa river via Mulgund lake at Rs 38.26 crore, from Saroornagar lake to Chaitanyapuri via ZC office at a cost of Rs 15.25 crore. Four bridges will also be built near Ranigunj bus depot, Buddha Bhavan, Marriott Hotel and Nagamaiah Kunta nala.