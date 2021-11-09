‘Accused threw soil in my eyes & snatched gun’  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inspector Konda Narsimha Reddy demonstrated how his pistol and pouch were snatched by one of the accused. The pistol and pouch which he had used and later seized after the accused died in an ‘encounter’ was summoned from the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory.

He stated that when one of the accused, Mohd Arif, had snatched his pistol along with the pouch, he could not act against him, as Arif had kept his leg on Reddy’s left leg, due to which Reddy fell down. Referring to his affidavit filed before the commission which stated that when Arif snatched the weapon, he was wiping his eyes as soil had entered them, he said as the soil went into his eyes, Arif simultaneously snatched his pistol and pouch. Reddy then fell down and wiped his eyes, he said.