STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based NGO performs dialysis at Rs 300 amid pandemic

A 74 -year-old patient said that at the peak of the pandemic, private hospitals began charging double and even triple the rate.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image of dialysis machines used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When the Covid-19 pandemic added obstacles for patients with kidney issues, an NGO, Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust (BMJRFT) provided dialysis services at subsidised rates, which is Rs 300, while private hospitals doubled their rates for the same.

“We had a situation where many patients began calling us saying that even after recovering from Covid and incurring high rates for dialysis, they were being asked to shell as much as Rs 8000 per dialysis session in private hospitals,” shared Gautam Chai Jain, Trustee, BMJRFT, which recently achieved the landmark of performing 10 lakh subsidised dialysis procedures across the State. 

He further explained, “According to the guidelines, Covid-19 recovered dialysis patients were asked to take extra caution during the procedure due to the risk of reinfection as their immunity is already low. This added to the cost of consumables. However, our organisation decided to dedicate a 12-bed setup in Ameerpet for this and conducted 1,000 cycles of dialysis for Covid-19 recovered cases.” 

The centre has been running since 2011 and was first established in King Koti District Hospital and was slowly expanded to eight centres with 189 machines, including centres at four associate hospitals, to provide services to more than 1,100 patients in the twin cities. 

A 74 -year-old patient said that at the peak of the pandemic, private hospitals began charging double and even triple the rate. “More initiatives like this must come up because in March 2021, I felt the pinch and this centre came to my rescue. I need three sessions per week and in a corporate hospital, I was spending up to Rs 12,000 a week,” he shared. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dialysis Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp