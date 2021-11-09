Hyderabad: Workshop on critical care organised at Apollo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 100 critical care specialists were trained in the latest techniques of critical care medicine like intubation, bronchoscopy and laryngoscopy, which come under the purview of Difficult Airways at Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills. The training was carried out by the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine. The techniques taught are particularly useful in treating patients with facial fractures, head and neck injuries, and cancer patients. The team also trained doctors in minimising direct exposure of a patient’s oral secretions to a doctor.