STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Workshop on critical care organised at Apollo

The team also trained doctors in minimising direct exposure of a patient’s oral secretions to a doctor.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 100 critical care specialists were trained in the latest techniques of critical care medicine like intubation, bronchoscopy and laryngoscopy, which come under the purview of Difficult Airways at Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills. The training was carried out by the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine. The techniques taught are particularly useful in treating patients with facial fractures, head and neck injuries, and cancer patients. The team also trained doctors in minimising direct exposure of a patient’s oral secretions to a doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
critical care specialists Apollo Hospital
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp