Hyderabad: Workshop on critical care organised at Apollo

HYDERABAD: Nearly 100 critical care specialists were trained in the latest techniques of critical care medicine like intubation, bronchoscopy and laryngoscopy, which come under the purview of Difficult Airways at Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills. The training was carried out by the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine. The techniques taught are particularly useful in treating patients with facial fractures, head and neck injuries, and cancer patients. The team also trained doctors in minimising direct exposure of a patient’s oral secretions to a doctor.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Cruise drugs case: Witness Prabhakar Sail appears before NCB vigilance team for second day
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
'INC-I need commission': BJP's jibe at Congress on Rafale row
Runaway teens of Kerala's Alathur had plans to visit Goa
Verdict next month in trial of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Source
Bengal women plant mangroves to bolster India's cyclone defences