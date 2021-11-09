STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intelligent dressing is Tejaswi Madivada's style

Style to me means being intelligent about your choice of clothing, says Tejaswi Madivada

Published: 09th November 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Tejaswi Madivada

Actress Tejaswi Madivada (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Tejaswi Madivada, the actor who we watched and loved in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Manam,
Icecream, Kerintha, and more is known to be the most stylish person in her group. She carries everything she wears with ease and elan. She talks to us about her style, favourite brands and more.
 

Style statement 
Style to me means being intelligent about your choice of clothing. If you don't know what clothes to wear during which season, and you end up wearing heels to beaches and mountains, then you have no sense of style

Fashion is art
People think loud dressers do so to grab attention, but fashion is art. Ranveer Singh is somebody who inspires my fashion. His clothes blow my mind away, it's very ecstatic. I like people who dress like that, because you have only one life, live it to the fullest

Brands she loves
Brands that are comfortable have my heart. I really love Marks and Spencer, I love Zara and Balenciaga too. I love big and good brands, but I'm also not somebody that spends too much on clothes. I don't get to wear things that I buy often, so it's a waste of money and adds to a lot of waste

Go-to attires
Shoes, tracks, a t-shirt and a hoodie. I love to wear sarees too. I’m trying a lot of different styles these days

Comfort wear
Socks are my comfort wear. All my effort goes into picking socks and shoes! I believe that the right shoes and backpacks make whatever you’re wearing look so much better. Also, kurtis and sarees are easy options for the Indian weather, but pajamas are what you’d see me wear in public had I not been an actor

Accessories 
My favourites accessories are a good watch, headgear and belts. I want to think that I was a queen in my previous life and in this one, good caps and hats are my crown. I’ve always experimented with different kinds of accessories on my head!

(Compiled by Rachel Dammala)

