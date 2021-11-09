STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao urges HMRL to start Metro from 6 am

Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday, asked Metro officials to consider starting the services by 6 am, to ease passenger traffic at stations.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:22 AM

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday, asked Metro officials to consider starting the services by 6 am, to ease passenger traffic at stations. While responding to a tweet by a passenger, who requested him to start the Metro services by 6 am, he tweeted, “I agree with your suggestion ...”. The Minister then tagged MD HMRL NVS Reddy and LTMRHL (L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd).

Speaking to Express, one of the officials informed that a decision would be made shortly, given the involvement of several factors including logistics. “It may take a few days to come up with a decision, as different factors like logistics are involved,” he added.

