Man gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor daughters in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 51-year-old man from Nepal, who was accused of repeatedly raping his minor daughters at Shamshabad, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years.

The metropolitan sessions court at LB Nagar which delivered the judgement imposed Rs 1,000 fine on him and ordered Rs 6 lakh to be paid to each victim as compensation.

The court relied on the statements of the victims who told the court in detail how they were exploited and sexually assaulted by their father and the medical evidence. The accused had been repeatedly raping the girls from the time when they were eight years of age and the issue had only come to light in 2018 when the victims were 15 and 14 years of age respectively. The victims’ mother was mentally ill and the accused, taking advantage of it, raped the girls without each other’s knowledge.

The family had migrated to the city from Nepal. The accused initially worked as a watchman for a few years in the Tolichowki area and then shifted to Shamshabad. In 2018, the eldest of the victims fled from home and went to her relatives. With their support, she approached the police.

During the investigation, the victim’s sister (14) voluntarily approached the police and stated that she was also raped by her father repeatedly. Police then found that he had been raping them from the time when they were eight years old and threatened them with dire consequences if they had revealed the matter to anyone, due to which they did not speak up.

During the trial, the court examined the victims and also the medical reports which proved that they were sexually assaulted.