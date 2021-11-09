Questioning contents of affidavit: SI Ravi Kochera

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SI Ravi Kochera, who was among the three policemen who reportedly fired at the accused, said that he felt the contents of his affidavit filed before the commission was correct and complete when it was prepared. However, now when specific questions are asked about the contents, he understands that the contents of the affidavit are different from his understanding, when pointed to different versions on the incident.

He added that at the time of preparing the affidavit, he pointed out the aspects not included in the affidavit, but the advocate advised that all particulars need not be stated. “I felt shy to pursue this point, feeling that the advocate would think I do not know English. I didn’t question him further as I felt that what I had stated was written in the affidavit. I am now comprehending the meaning of my statements when I am being questioned.”Though his advocate’s advice had landed him in a problem, he didn’t check with him as he thought that once the affidavit is filed, he cannot change it.