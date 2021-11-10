Commission grills cop on contradictory statements in Hyderabad encounter death case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The scene of crime and seizure panchnama report prepared after the alleged encounter stated that ‘a piece of black colour pistol pouch was found and seized from the scene’, but during deposition, Sub-Inspector (SI) Venkateswarlu stated that nothing fell off the pouch, it was whole. “My pistol pouch was intact and whole. I handed it over to the Investigating Officer (IO).” The commission also questioned him about the omission of his fall when he was allegedly attacked by the accused and how his location from the phone records on the day of the encounter show that he was in Mahabubnagar.

Constable deposes

S Arvind Goud, constable, who was also part of the police party and sustained injuries in the assault by the accused, deposed before the commission. The commission questioned him about various aspects relating to the incident and the injuries he received.