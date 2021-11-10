STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Demand for TDR certificates gains momentum in Greater Hyderabad 

Certificates worth Rs 3.2K crore issued; earnings from certificates ease financial burden on Hyderabad civic body

Published: 10th November 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a review meeting with the GHMC officials on development of nalas in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a review meeting with the GHMC officials on development of nalas in Hyderabad. (File photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several residents are now applying for Transfer Development Right (TDR) certificates in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Till October 8, the civic body has issued 873 TDR certificates, both manual and online, worth Rs 3,200 crore.

There has been an increase in the demand of issue and utilisation of TDR certificates and has given a boost to the real estate sector since the maximum built-up is received in minimal land sites. Besides, this has resulted in the reduction of a huge financial burden on the GHMC by way of paying cash compensation for the acquisition of properties.

Meanwhile, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, in a clarifcation sought by the GHMC, informed that the market values indicated in any TDR certificate are not static and market values prevailing at the time of utilisation of TDR have to be taken into consideration while utilising TDR certificates. He urged the GHMC to extend the revised market values to the individuals who already have unutilised TDRs or are holding by way of sale transfer. 

GHMC officials told Express that the civic body is implementing the TDR policy and issuing TDR certificates for the acquisition of properties affected under various infrastructure development activities such as widening of roads under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), general road widening, link roads, development of lakes, nalas, water bodies which has resulted in the reduction of a huge financial burden on ULB by way of paying cash compensation for such acquisition.

With the implementation of TDR policy in the Greater Hyderabad region, there has been an increase in the demand of issue and utilisation of TDR certificates since maximum built up is received in minimal land sites. Even the Central government has recognised the online TDR bank application as one of the best practices in the entire country for the acquisition of lands for developmental works and has also suggested other States in the country to adopt a similar system.

The State government, with a view to promote the issue and utilisation of TDR, have evolved the new TDR policy in Telangana, wherein TDR is issued as 400 per cent for masterplan roads widening, 200 per cent for lakes and water bodies and 100 per cent for heritage buildings. The introduction of the new TDR policy and subsequent amendments issued by the State government from time to time has given a boost to the real estate sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDR Transfer Development Right GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar SRDP Strategic Road Development Plan TDR policy Greater Hyderabad region
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp