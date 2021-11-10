STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Jilted lover, aide arrested for dancer’s murder in Hyderabad

The accused, Mohammed Afsar, a cab driver, and Mohammed Nahed are residents of  Malakpet.

Published: 10th November 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the mysterious murder case of a dancer, Falaknuma police arrested two persons involved in the killing, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. At late night on Sunday, the victim Shireen Fathima, a professional dancer, was found dead at her residence in Mustafa Nagar. 

The accused, Mohammed Afsar, a cab driver, and Mohammed Nahed are residents of  Malakpet. The main accused Afsar got acquainted with Fathima a year ago when she took a ride in his cab. Over time, they became friends and later began a romantic relationship. One of her former husbands had passed away and another had divorced her.

In January, Afsar proposed to marry Fathima with a condition that she quit her job. A police official said, “But he asked her to quit her profession. Fathima did not agree, due to which there are frequent arguments between them. Cases were registered by the deceased over the same in Chatrinaka and Dabeerpura police stations.”

Upset over the same, Afsar conspired a plan to eliminate Fathima and joined hands with Nahed. On Sunday, the duo went to Fathima’s residence in Mustafa Nagar. After the three of them got drunk, Afsar and Fathima argued about her dance programmes and the enraged Afsar pressed her throat. Nahed then strangled her with a chunni and fled from the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Falaknuma police Hyderabad crimes Hyderabad murders Mustafa Nagar Malakpet
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp