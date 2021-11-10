Jilted lover, aide arrested for dancer’s murder in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the mysterious murder case of a dancer, Falaknuma police arrested two persons involved in the killing, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. At late night on Sunday, the victim Shireen Fathima, a professional dancer, was found dead at her residence in Mustafa Nagar.

The accused, Mohammed Afsar, a cab driver, and Mohammed Nahed are residents of Malakpet. The main accused Afsar got acquainted with Fathima a year ago when she took a ride in his cab. Over time, they became friends and later began a romantic relationship. One of her former husbands had passed away and another had divorced her.

In January, Afsar proposed to marry Fathima with a condition that she quit her job. A police official said, “But he asked her to quit her profession. Fathima did not agree, due to which there are frequent arguments between them. Cases were registered by the deceased over the same in Chatrinaka and Dabeerpura police stations.”

Upset over the same, Afsar conspired a plan to eliminate Fathima and joined hands with Nahed. On Sunday, the duo went to Fathima’s residence in Mustafa Nagar. After the three of them got drunk, Afsar and Fathima argued about her dance programmes and the enraged Afsar pressed her throat. Nahed then strangled her with a chunni and fled from the spot.