Lots drawn for wine shop allocation in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To financially empower Goud, SC and ST communities, the reservation of 756 wine shops was carried out by the drawing of lots on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Speaking to the media, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said that of the 2,620 shops, 363 were allotted to Gouds, 262 to SCs and 131 to STs. while the remaining 1,864 were placed in the open category. “Liquor stores have been increased slightly compared to AP and Karnataka,” he added.