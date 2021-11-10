STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad encounter death case: SI got many injuries, but mentioned just 1

RespWhen asked if he did not feel it necessary to mention other injuries in his statement recorded by the judicial magistrate, SI Venkateswarlu said that he does not remember.

Published: 10th November 2021

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sub-Inspector (SI) Kore Venkateswarlu, who was part of the police party that escorted the four accused in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian in Shadnagar to Chatanpally for recovery of her articles, while deposing before the judicial commission on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, said that the injury on the forehead was not the only bleeding injury and that he had also sustained several other injuries all over his head and neck. 

“I had stated only about the injury (on the forehead) as I didn’t feel it was necessary to mention about all injuries in my affidavit filed before the commission.” When asked if he did not feel it necessary to mention other injuries in his statement recorded by the judicial magistrate, he said that he does not remember.

He said that he doesn’t remember the accused assaulting him using wooden sticks. However, the records of the Emergency Department at Care Hospital, Gachibowli, states that he was hit by wooden sticks and also that the patient (Venkateswarlu) himself was the informant. 

Responding to the mention from the hospital records, Venkateswarlu said that he did not speak with the medical staff. “After we were taken to the hospital, the staff spoke to a constable accompanying us. I do not know what he stated.”

Panel chairman warns SI of action
A member said that they could initiate contempt proceedings against the SI in response to his replies. “I am seriously thinking of initiating contempt proceedings against you,” said Justice VS Sirpurkar, Commission Chairman.

