This winter, groom your pets right

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pet parents love their babies to no end! They love dressing them up in their cutest best, giving them that cute haircut and more. But did you know that pet grooming, if not done right, can affect your furry friends’ physical -- skin allergies, infections, etc., and mental health -- trauma and fear at the very sight of the equipment being used. We talk to a pet clinic in the city that raises awareness about the nitty-gritty of pet care.

“The first step to good pet grooming is to realise that these pets are voiceless beings. They can’t communicate their feelings of comfort or fear using words. So, it’s important to be well-versed with their ways of communication. They use different gestures to show if they’re uncomfortable or are enjoying the spa you’re giving them,” shares Chaitra Sai Dasari, co-founder and CEO of Just Groom in Jubilee Hills — the first-ever luxury spa and salon for pets in South India.

Pet grooming is particularly important in the winter as dogs, especially, need a healthy coat to keep themselves warm. They are also more prone to developing dry skin, rashes and other infections. For this, Chaitra believes in recruiting the right people who dearly love animals and are passionate about the work they do. “When you choose the right people to work with, your job is more than half done. Pet lovers know how to be gentle in handling them. They don’t look at it as just their job, but as a genuine service that stems out of love for the animal they’re grooming,” she shares.

Chaitra had opened another pet grooming centre at Gachibowli recently. They also have a mobile spa that goes to a pet’s home to groom it in an atmosphere it’s comfortable in. Chaitra emphasises the need for the use of quality products, otherwise, things could turn ugly with skin infections and rashes.

“It is crucial to carry out the grooming procedure in a safe and hygienic manner as the infections/allergies could spread from one pet to another. Ensure that all the grooming tools and surroundings are sanitised after every grooming session. The protocols followed throughout a session must be designed in such a way that the pet is free from any sort of stress or fear. Building an emotional connection between the groomer and the pet is important too,” she says.

On a concluding note she says, grooming must be done without compromising on the pet’s mental health: “Grooming is not only about beautifying a pet, it rather focuses on its health and wellness.”