Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya’s father arrested by Cyberabad police over gambling racket

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya’s father Shivalinga Prasad has been arrested by the Cyberabad police in connection with the gambling racket that was busted at a farmhouse in Narsingi on the night of October 31. Prasad had leased the farmhouse to the gambling organisers and had also executed a lease deed.

The main organiser Gutta Suman Kumar took the farmhouse on lease saying that they were organising a birthday party. The police, who had earlier arrested thirty people including Gutta Suman Kumar and former Mahabubabad MLA Sriram Bhadraiah, had during investigation found that Shivalinga Prasad had knowledge about the gambling racket and yet leased the space to the organisers.

Since he was in the know of the illegal activities, he is also named as an accused in the case and was arrested and produced before the court on Wednesday, said a senior police official from Cyberabad. Shivalinga Prasad had earlier taken the farmhouse on lease from its actual owner.

Based on a tip-off, on the night of October 31, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police raided the farmhouse located in Manchirevula under Narsingi police limits and seized over Rs 6.72 lakh in cash, three cars and other incriminating material. Kumar frequently organised gambling activities in different parts of the Telugu states, the police found.