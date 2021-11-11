Accused hit me with stick & fled: Cop who accompanied the four rape accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Constables Arvind Goud and D Janakiram, who accompanied the four accused in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian to Chatanpally near Shadnagar for recovering the victim’s articles, deposed before the judicial commission on Wednesday.

Goud, the handler of one of the accused Jollu Shiva, said he tried to prevent Shiva from escaping but Shiva threw soil and dust into his eyes, pushed him to the ground and struck him repeatedly with sticks, before making his escaped.

Meanwhile, Janakiram, the handler of another accused Mohd Arif, was also questioned on how Arif managed to escape, and the events that followed later on.