Telangana Chief Electoral Officer holds special review meeting with officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shashank Goel, Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana on Wednesday conducted a special review meeting with 15 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of Hyderabad District and the District Election Officer and Commissioner, GHMC.

The District Election Officer; Commissioner, GHMC has informed Goel about the progress achieved under pre-revision activities and revision activities under SSR-2022 which includes the publication and verification of the Draft Electoral Roll and works undertaken during the Special Campaign Days on November 6 and 7.

The second phase of campaigning will be conducted on November 27 and 28 to ensure the settlement of claims and objections before the final publication of roll as per the schedule on May 5, 2022. The Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana State has asked the EROs to organise the verification of electoral roll by BLOs / Field level officers by conducting house to house surveys to identify and deletion of dead/ shifted/ duplicate voters and to take action as per instructions.

