Vacay on your mind?

The country recently crossed the 100 crore-mark of Covid jabs and life is finally getting back to normal.

Published: 11th November 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

vacation

For representational purposes

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The country recently crossed the 100 crore-mark of Covid jabs and life is finally getting back to normal. As things open up in the city, Hyderabadis are itching to jet off to a faraway, dreamy place. The urge to take a break from the city life is so strong that many, over the last two years, have been making a bucket list of places they should visit once Covid-19 eases its grip on humanity. 

What a perfect time to act on their lists; winter is nearly here. Celebrities and prominent personalities to techies, every other person in town has been posting about their travel plans or photos of their recently concluded vacations on social media. 

For instance, actor Lavanya Tripathi, who is always up to something creative, just got back from a vacation in Dehradun which also is her home. “We went to some lovely places — we hiked the George Everest and went to the snow mountain too. Gosh! It was so cold. We started from home at 5 am. It was an excellent trip,” she says. 

The actor will be going back home soon, this time to Mussoorie. “This is where I have grown up. There is a family function in Mussoorie, which I will be attending. Apart from that, I am shooting till Christmas. I am yet to decide where to go for New Year’s Eve.”

On the other hand, Priyadarshi, who has been quite a busy bee lately, had to cancel his plans for this winter. “We are just working till the end of February. Maybe after that, I would like to go to Goa before the summer sets in. Till then, I will mostly be in Hyderabad and Sircilla,” he says. 

Adivi Sesh, who usually visits the US this time of the year, also seems occupied with back-to-back shoots and promotions. But, he has some long-term vacay plans. “I am neck-deep in work as we have Major coming up on February 11. This entire winter will go in getting ready and promoting the film. It’s exceptionally hectic this season because, like everyone else, even I am returning from days of lockdown and lull. I don’t think I can make a trip to the US. But I might fly to Florida in April for my sister’s wedding,” he says. 

Popular travel influencer and blogger Usha Datta, who is known on Instagram as @travelkarmas, shares some insight on which places to visit this winter. She urges her followers to cherish the unseen beauty of India this season. “While most may run towards Gulmarg in Kashmir, I suggest this place called Kanatal in Uttarakhand and Joshimath which has a wonderful ski resort.

In the South, one should head to Munnar, Kodaikanal and Coonoor. If it is a weekend getaway, head to places in and around Warangal. This is a good time to explore wildlife and bird sanctuaries as you can spot many migratory birds,” she says. 

Tipeshwar, which is the border of Maharashtra and Adilabad, is also one place for a quick getaway. Then there’s Araku and Lambasingi in Andhra Pradesh. “Also, everyone goes to Lonavla, I suggest Panavla.”
While not everyone may have the luxury to take a full-fledged vacation, try out a workation. 

Anusha, a business analyst at an MNC in Hyderabad, plans to do just that. “I want to end this year well and wash off all the pandemic blues. I am planning a winter workation in Goa. I am excited to start the new year at an exotic location with serene beaches and great food.”

Check out these spots

  •      Kanatal, Tehri district in Uttarakhand
  •      Pawna lake, Maharashtra
  •      Alibag, Raigad district in Maharashtra
  •      Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
  •      Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh
  •      Joshimath, Uttarakhand
  •      Gangtok, Sikkim
  •      Katra, Jammu & Kashmir
  •      Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
  •      Puri, Odisha
  •      Vagator, Goa

Travel smart 
The pandemic is not over yet. So, travel safe and smart. Here are some tips you should keep in mind while jetting off to your favourite vacation spot

  • Make sure you are fully vaccinated
  • Avoid crowded places
  • Use a double mask — a surgical and a cloth mask
  • Avoid taking kids to large gatherings 
  • If it’s a short distance, take your car out 
  • Sanitise, sanitise, sanitise 

After being cooped up at home for nearly two years, Hyderabadis are on vacation mode. Every other person in town has been posting about their travel plans or photos of their recently concluded vacation on social media. Read on to know where you should jet off to this winter
 

