BJP to skip GHMC standing committee election

The TRS and MIM which have a majority in the GHMC Council, are set to win the polls unanimously.

Published: 12th November 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Illustration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP, which does not have adequate numbers to win a seat in the 15-member Standing Committee of the GHMC, has opted out from contesting the polls. Though Thursday was the last day for filing nominations, BJP corporators did not file any. 

The TRS and MIM which have a majority in the GHMC Council, are set to win the polls unanimously. The BJP says it is boycotting the polls as the existing rules are framed to suit the TRS and MIM to see that no Opposition is present in the crucial body which takes important decisions. As per the understanding between TRS and MIM, TRS will have eight standing committee members and MIM seven. In the previous body, TRS had nine members and MIM six. While the strength of the TRS has gone down from 99 to 56 members, MIM’s has remained the same at 44.

Nominations will be scrutinised at 11 am on Friday and a list of nominations will be published. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is November 15. Polls, if necessary, will be held on November 20.Of the total 150 corporators in GHMC, TRS has 56, BJP 47, MIM 44 and Congress 3. For getting elected as a member of the Standing Committee, one should get 54 votes. 

