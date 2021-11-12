Couldn’t correct statement as I was scared, says Head constable D Janakiram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Head constable D Janakiram, who was the handler of Mohd Arif, one of the accused, deposed before the judicial commission that he was ‘scared to death’ due to the cross-firing when the police party took the accused for recovering articles belonging to the victim.

“I was scared to death, because it was the first time I was part of an exchange of fire. I could have died,” he said, when asked why he did not tell the investigating officer (IO) that his statement was incorrectly recorded.

When asked if the IO had deliberately recorded a wrong statement, Janakiram said he did not know what the IO had written. When asked if he did not inform his counsel that some portions of the statement recorded by the NHRC and the IO were erroneous, he said, “My lawyer said that the Supreme Court has granted a stay and I need not bother about my statement to NHRC.”

IO could have made a mistake: Head constable

When asked if the IO had deliberately recorded a wrong statement, Janakiram said, “I do not say he did it deliberately. He might have not written something that I stated by mistake”