STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Not told to handcuff accused, says cop on Hyderabad encounter of rape accused

“I felt the accused were cooperating with the police as they were sitting on one side and we were sitting on the other side in the room.”  

Published: 12th November 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

2019 Hyderabad encounter, Hyderabad Veterinarian rape and murder case

People raise slogans in favour of police at the encounter site, where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were killed in an exchange of fire with police. (File | PTI)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Constable R Balu Rathod, the handler of one of the accused Jollu Naveen, while deposing before the judicial commission set up to probe the Shadnagar ‘encounter killing,’ said on Thursday that they did not handcuff the accused as there were no such instructions from the superior officers.

He was asked to explain what he meant by stating the following in his affidavit — “As the accused were cooperating with the police party, we did not handcuff them and the accused were allowed to roam freely under our surveillance.” Rathod replied, “I felt the accused were cooperating with the police as they were sitting on one side and we were sitting on the other side in the room.”  

The commission then asked him, “Who took the decision not to handcuff the accused even when taking them to the open field (the spot of the alleged encounter) at about 3.30 am, when it was pitch dark?” To this, he said ACP Shadnagar who was present there, did not instruct the police party to do so. 

When asked why he had stated in his affidavit that the accused were not handcuffed as they were cooperating with the police party and were allowed to roam freely, Rathod said the accused had cooperated when they were in the room (at the safe house).

Rathod stated that he gave first aid to SI Venkateswarlu, who was injured in the attack by the accused, by rubbing the latter’s hands, and did not give any assistance to constable S Arvind Goud, who was also injured. “Rubbing hands was the only first aid I knew,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad encounter
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp