STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Post lull, Hyderbad tops with over 28,000 residential unit launches

The city has led the new home launches in the July to September period with 28,716 units, the report added.

Published: 12th November 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, realty

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

 HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s realty sector, which witnessed a dull period during the second wave of Covid-19, has topped the new residential unit launches in the third quarter ( Q3) with a huge margin, according to JLL’s Residential Market Update. 

The city has led the new home launches in the July to September period with 28,716 units, the report added. There were A total of 93,873 new launches were held across the country this year. Hyderabad dominated the new launch activity with a 31 per cent share of the total launches for 2021. 

This was followed by Mumbai and Pune, accounting for 18 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, of the overall new launches. New launches took a breather during Q3 on the back of the high growth trend in preceding quarters. Though the launches declined by 17 per cent q-o-q, they were much higher than pre-Covid levels. 

Some of the prominent project launches during the Q3 were Ramky One Symphony (1,592 units), Aparna Kanopy Yellow Bells (1,050 units) and Sumadhura Olympus (854 units). A majority of the launches and sales were taking place in western suburbs like Madhapur, Gachibowli, Manikonda, Tellapur, Nanakramguda, Kukatpally, Miyapur and Nizampet.

“With the economy returning on the path of growth in sync with the gradual return to normalcy, developers were quite active in coming up with new residential project launches. With the prices holding steady along with various incentives offered by developers, the market is likely to build on these gains,” the report said.

Rise in sales too

Housing sales in the city almost doubled compared to last year, which has increased from 6,356 units in 2020 to 11,284 units in 2021. Home sales are expected to perform better in the coming quarters as improved vaccination rate has reduced restrictions and has given a boost to the realty sector in the city.

Renewed buyer confidence has been instrumental in supporting the housing market recovery in Q3, which recorded a healthy quantum of sales and launches. In fact, these numbers are inching towards those in the pre-Covid era, the JLL report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad realty sector
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp