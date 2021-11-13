4-yr-old’s killer arrested: Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a week of investigation, the offender involved in the killing of a four-year-old girl in Punjagutta near Jalagam Vengala Rao Park was reportedly arrested. A police official said, “The offender is arrested and it is considered as a grave case.” Initially, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered with the Punjagutta police station on November 5, after the police received information through Dial 100.

There were rumours of black magic, which was ruled out by the ACP PV Ganesh. He said the throat wasn’t slit the way it is usually seen in killings caused due to black magic. The outcome of the postmortem revealed that the death was caused by forceful blunt injury in the abdomen. The case was then altered with Section 302 of the IPC.

Four teams were formed, which worked on analysing the CCTV footage of the nearby areas since the CCTV camera of the building, where the body was found, was not functioning. “The murder does not involve rape but is suspected that due to poverty, the body was abandoned near the building,” stated a police official.