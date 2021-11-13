Animator, 24, hangs self in Oyo hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old animator reportedly died by suicide at an Oyo hotel room in Madhapur on Friday. The deceased Ramani Vamshi Krishna, 24, was working in an export-oriented firm in Raidurgam as an animator. According to the police, Vamshi rented a room at the Oyo Diamond Park near COD Junction, Madhapur, for a day and hanged himself from the fan on Thursday. The hotel management informed the Madhapur police.

“Vamshi hanged himself from the fan in the hotel room, the time of death is yet to be confirmed. The body or the crime spot didn’t possess any suicide notes. The reason for killing himself can be solved only through investigation,” a police official said.