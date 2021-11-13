Comfort in a bowl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speak of winter and the go-to comfort food is soups. This season, add some spice to the cold days with authentic mountain food. Check out these winter-friendly recipes from the lap of the Himalayas

Scrambled egg thukpa

Ingredients

50 gm hakka noodles

Chopped onions and vegetables of your choice

For non-vegetarians, minced chicken

1 egg

3 tbsps sweet chilli sauce

2 garlic cloves

2 tsps soy sauce

Vegetable broth

Oil

Cumin powder

Garam masala

Salt

Method

● Cook the noodles, make sure that they are al-dente

● Chop the vegetables and set them aside

● Heat a wide pan and add oil

● Add the chopped onion and garlic

● Saute till the onions turn translucent

● Add the chopped veggies

● Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes

● Add Garam masala, sweet chilli sauce, soy

sauce and mix well

● Add water and vegetable broth

● Let it simmer for 5 minutes

● Add the cooked noodles and cumin powder

● Mix well and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes

● Check for salt and spice at this stage. Adjust accordingly

● Add the scrambled egg on top of the thukpa

Jhol Momo

Ingredients

For Jhol | 1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 large or two small tomatoes, chopped

1 bulb of garlic

Dried red chillies (as per spice tolerance)

Green chillies (as per spice tolerance)

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp white sesame seeds, finely powdered

2 tbsp soybean, finely powdered

2 tbsp salt (or as per taste)

2 tbsp vegetable oil

300 ml water

Preparation

● Heat oil in a deep pan

● Add the smashed garlic bulb, chillies (green and red) and cumin seeds

● After this is fried well, add powdered soybean, sesame and tomatoes. Fry it for a few minutes on low heat and add water

● Let it boil for a few minutes. Wait until a thin layer of oil forms on top of the Jhol and add salt

● The Jhol is ready, but don’t add the moms immediately

● Serve the momos in a deep plate and pour the Jhol over them

● Make sure that the momos float, so be generous with the Jhol

(Dipesh Ghimiray, co-owner and a chef at Aama’s— a Nepalese restaurant near UoH, Gachibowli)