STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Comfort in a bowl

Speak of winter and the go-to comfort food is soups. This season, add some spice to the cold days with authentic mountain food.

Published: 13th November 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speak of winter and the go-to comfort food is soups. This season, add some spice to the cold days with authentic mountain food. Check out these winter-friendly recipes from the lap of the Himalayas 

Scrambled egg thukpa

Ingredients  

  • 50 gm hakka noodles
  • Chopped onions and vegetables of your choice
  • For non-vegetarians, minced chicken
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tbsps sweet chilli sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tsps soy sauce
  • Vegetable broth
  • Oil
  • Cumin powder
  • Garam masala
  • Salt 

Method 
● Cook the noodles, make sure that they are al-dente
● Chop the vegetables and set them aside
● Heat a wide pan and add oil
● Add the chopped onion and garlic
● Saute till the onions turn translucent
● Add the chopped veggies
● Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes
● Add Garam masala, sweet chilli sauce, soy 
sauce and mix well
● Add water and vegetable broth
● Let it simmer for 5 minutes
● Add the cooked noodles and cumin powder
● Mix well and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes
● Check for salt and spice at this stage. Adjust accordingly
● Add the scrambled egg on top of the thukpa

Jhol Momo 

Ingredients 

  • For Jhol  |  1 tbsp vegetable oil  
  • 1 large or two small tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 bulb of garlic  
  • Dried red chillies (as per spice tolerance)
  • Green chillies (as per spice tolerance)  
  • 2 tsp cumin seeds  
  • 2 tbsp white sesame seeds, finely powdered
  • 2 tbsp soybean, finely powdered  
  • 2 tbsp salt (or as per taste)
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil  
  • 300 ml water  

Preparation 
● Heat oil in a deep pan
● Add the smashed garlic bulb, chillies (green and red) and cumin seeds
● After this is fried well, add powdered soybean, sesame and tomatoes. Fry it for a few minutes on low heat and add water
● Let it boil for a few minutes. Wait until a thin layer of oil forms on top of the Jhol and add salt 
● The Jhol is ready, but don’t add the moms immediately 
● Serve the momos in a deep plate and pour the Jhol over them 
● Make sure that the momos float, so be generous with the Jhol

(Dipesh Ghimiray, co-owner and a chef at Aama’s— a Nepalese restaurant near UoH, Gachibowli)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp