Comfort in a bowl

HYDERABAD: Speak of winter and the go-to comfort food is soups. This season, add some spice to the cold days with authentic mountain food. Check out these winter-friendly recipes from the lap of the Himalayas
Scrambled egg thukpa
Ingredients
- 50 gm hakka noodles
- Chopped onions and vegetables of your choice
- For non-vegetarians, minced chicken
- 1 egg
- 3 tbsps sweet chilli sauce
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 tsps soy sauce
- Vegetable broth
- Oil
- Cumin powder
- Garam masala
- Salt
Method
● Cook the noodles, make sure that they are al-dente
● Chop the vegetables and set them aside
● Heat a wide pan and add oil
● Add the chopped onion and garlic
● Saute till the onions turn translucent
● Add the chopped veggies
● Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes
● Add Garam masala, sweet chilli sauce, soy
sauce and mix well
● Add water and vegetable broth
● Let it simmer for 5 minutes
● Add the cooked noodles and cumin powder
● Mix well and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes
● Check for salt and spice at this stage. Adjust accordingly
● Add the scrambled egg on top of the thukpa
Jhol Momo
Ingredients
- For Jhol | 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 large or two small tomatoes, chopped
- 1 bulb of garlic
- Dried red chillies (as per spice tolerance)
- Green chillies (as per spice tolerance)
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 tbsp white sesame seeds, finely powdered
- 2 tbsp soybean, finely powdered
- 2 tbsp salt (or as per taste)
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 300 ml water
Preparation
● Heat oil in a deep pan
● Add the smashed garlic bulb, chillies (green and red) and cumin seeds
● After this is fried well, add powdered soybean, sesame and tomatoes. Fry it for a few minutes on low heat and add water
● Let it boil for a few minutes. Wait until a thin layer of oil forms on top of the Jhol and add salt
● The Jhol is ready, but don’t add the moms immediately
● Serve the momos in a deep plate and pour the Jhol over them
● Make sure that the momos float, so be generous with the Jhol
(Dipesh Ghimiray, co-owner and a chef at Aama’s— a Nepalese restaurant near UoH, Gachibowli)