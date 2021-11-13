STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman jumps off from Ameerpet Metro station

As a result, she fell in Sri Rama Krishna Timber Depot, located right under the Metro station and sustained injuries in her ribs and head.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old woman, in an attempt to kill herself, jumped off from the Ameerpet Metro Station in the evening hours of Friday.The woman Mohammed Heena, a resident of Tolichowki, jumped off from the second floor of the Metro terminal in Ameerpet. As a result, she fell in Sri Rama Krishna Timber Depot, located right under the Metro station and sustained injuries in her ribs and head.

“The victim was moved to the hospital in an ambulance after the workers in the depot alerted the authorities. The victim was moved to Care Hospital in Banjara Hills for treatment,” said SR Nagar Circle Inspector, Saidulu. The reasons for the attempt are yet to be ascertained. 

