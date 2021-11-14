Rachakonda police registers over 40,000 traffic violations in one week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police have registered a total of 40,620 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act and collected a fine of Rs 1,43,03,720 in a matter of one week since the beginning of this month.

From November 6 to 11, 49 drunken driving cases were registered in the commissionerate limits and a penalty of Rs 4,38,500 was collected from the offenders.

The highest number of cases was reported in the Vanasthalipuram area, said reports. A total of 54 accidents were also reported in Rachakonda in the said duration, which included 10 fatal accidents and 44 non-fatal ones.