Dubai flier conceals gold worth Rs 34 lakh in juicer, held at Hyderabad airport

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold concealed in a blender from a man who arrived from Dubai.

Published: 14th November 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 07:20 AM

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport. (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold concealed in a blender from a man who arrived from Dubai. The juicer was concealed in his hand baggage, customs officials said.

Gold extracted from the juicer weighed 671.90 grams and is worth Rs 34 lakh, they said.

Based on a tip, customs officials intercepted the passenger and questioned him. Later during the search, they found a juicer in his baggage. On further questioning, he admitted to smuggling gold, which was later extracted by cutting the machine.

