Street food zone with 12 kiosks to come up near Nice Hospital soon

Specific food items will be allocated to each kiosk to enable visitors a whole lot of choice.

Published: 14th November 2021

A colourful food kiosk set up by the GHMC near Nice Hospital at Mallepally. The zone will be inaugurated in a fortnight, say officials| RVK Rao

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an intention to provide safe, convenient and ready-to-eat food and beverages, the GHMC is coming up with a street food vending zone near Nice Hospital in Mallepally. The corporation has installed 12 kiosks by providing new footpaths and greenery along the stretch of the road to give it an aesthetic look. The kiosks would be inaugurated by November-end.

Specific food items will be allocated to each kiosk to enable visitors a whole lot of choice. There will be a chaat bhandar, kebabs, candy shop, sweet shop, pizzas and burgers, a juice outlet, South Indian meals, shawarma, Chinese dishes, tea and snacks, ice cream, coffee and soft drinks etc. 

To give a lively appearance to the street, decorative lighting will be installed in a fortnight. The civic body has developed all these at an estimated cost of Rs 85 lakh. Tables and benches have been fixed so that people can sit and enjoy their food. 

Another street food vending zone has been proposed at Gudimalkapur in the Mehdipatnam circle. The civic body has planned more such vending zones in all the six zones of the GHMC.Officials of the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA) said that as part of the Pattana Pragathi, the State government has issued orders for demarcation of street vending zones.

