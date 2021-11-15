STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

246th anniversary of US Marine Corps observed in Hyderabad

The US Marine Corps have been protecting the US Embassies and consulates since 1948.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

US Marine Corps and German military survey an entry gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the US Marine Corps at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad on Sunday joined other Consulate employees and Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti of India's Eastern Fleet to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps.

"We're proud to host the first ever Marine Ball to be held in Hyderabad. Each November, Marines celebrate the birth of their Corps. This anniversary includes celebrations overseas. In fact, it's become the State Department’s tradition to work with our Marine colleagues to organise an annual Marine Ball in our embassies and consulates around the world," said Joel Reifman, Consul General at the US Consulate in Hyderabad. 

In June 2020, eight US Marine Corps Security Guards joined the US Consulate community in Hyderabad. 
The US Marine Corps have been protecting the US Embassies and consulates since 1948.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Marine Corps US Consulate Hyderabad Eastern Fleet
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp