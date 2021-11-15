246th anniversary of US Marine Corps observed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the US Marine Corps at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad on Sunday joined other Consulate employees and Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti of India's Eastern Fleet to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps.

"We're proud to host the first ever Marine Ball to be held in Hyderabad. Each November, Marines celebrate the birth of their Corps. This anniversary includes celebrations overseas. In fact, it's become the State Department’s tradition to work with our Marine colleagues to organise an annual Marine Ball in our embassies and consulates around the world," said Joel Reifman, Consul General at the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

In June 2020, eight US Marine Corps Security Guards joined the US Consulate community in Hyderabad.

The US Marine Corps have been protecting the US Embassies and consulates since 1948.