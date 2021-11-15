STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID impact: With 'Work from Home' still on, cab drivers in Hyderabad feel the pinch

Most of the drivers have already sold their vehicles, while others kept their vehicles off the road fearing authorities and unable to bear the costs for renewing papers.

Published: 15th November 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Uber, Taxi

Representational Image.

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was just over a year since B Kanakaiah started driving his brand new taxi, when COVID-19 struck, dashing his hopes of making some decent earnings. 

Kanakaiah is among thousands of cab drivers who faced the COVID impact. In March 2020, almost all IT employees started working from home. His earnings were hit and this caused delay in the payment of EMIs towards his vehicle, which was eventually seized.

By the time he gathered courage to start from scratch and spent over Rs 1 lakh on formalities, including paperwork, the IT company, citing his vehicle was more than three years old, did not accommodate his request. 

"I was earning more than Rs 60,000. These two years have brought despair for us. Despite all efforts, I am struggling to make a living with around Rs 22,000 in private bookings. Many of my friends have already shifted to other professions, like taking up agriculture in their native places. Vehicles of some are gathering dust, as some are now driving goods autos, ambulances and as private drivers," said cab driver Kankaiah, an Amberpet resident. 

According to the Telangana Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee (JAC), there were some 35,000 cabs which were shuttling IT employees from the IT corridor to different destinations, before COVID. 

V Sudhakar, another cab driver, is unable to maintain his own vehicle, and joined as driver for a family. "I was earning somewhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 and now, I am getting close to half. Following the lifting of the second lockdown, we were hopeful of working for an IT company. Losing hopes as some of my friends in Malakpet and other places have joined as daily wage labourers, as it may assure them regular pay for supporting families," he stated. 

Most of the drivers have already sold their vehicles, while others kept their vehicles off the road fearing authorities and unable to bear the costs for renewing papers. "Most continue to face harassment from financiers and  the government has failed to come forward with any kind of support," said JAC chairman Shaik Salauddin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taxi Cabs Hyderabad taxi Work from Home COVID19 Telangana Taxi JAC
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp