STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Delhi native held in Hyderabad for cyber fraud, aide on the run

The duo reportedly contacted credit card holders posing as executives of the credit card departments of different banks, and collected their card numbers, CVV and OTPs from the card holders.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Rachakonda Cyber Crime wing arrested a resident of New Delhi for reportedly duping an individual from Hyderabad's Auto Nagar under the pretext of redeeming credit card points. 

An aide of the accused is still on the run, the police said. The accused Deepak Kumar along with his associate Mukesh reportedly collected bulk data of credit card holders, including names, mobile numbers, email IDs from third party platforms. Then, they allegedly procured SIM cards and bank accounts of others with the help of their agents. 

The duo reportedly contacted credit card holders posing as executives of the credit card departments of different banks, and collected their card numbers, CVV and OTPs from the card holders. Acquiring the required details, the accused carried out online transactions using the victim’s credit cards and they would also transfer money to their e-wallets/bank accounts, the police said.

An Auto Nagar resident filed a complaint after he was duped in the same way and made a transaction of Rs 93,772. After filing a complaint on the same, as part of the investigation, a team proceeded to New Delhi, traced and arrested the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rachakonda Cyber Crime Auto Nagar
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp