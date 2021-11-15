Delhi native held in Hyderabad for cyber fraud, aide on the run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Rachakonda Cyber Crime wing arrested a resident of New Delhi for reportedly duping an individual from Hyderabad's Auto Nagar under the pretext of redeeming credit card points.

An aide of the accused is still on the run, the police said. The accused Deepak Kumar along with his associate Mukesh reportedly collected bulk data of credit card holders, including names, mobile numbers, email IDs from third party platforms. Then, they allegedly procured SIM cards and bank accounts of others with the help of their agents.

The duo reportedly contacted credit card holders posing as executives of the credit card departments of different banks, and collected their card numbers, CVV and OTPs from the card holders. Acquiring the required details, the accused carried out online transactions using the victim’s credit cards and they would also transfer money to their e-wallets/bank accounts, the police said.

An Auto Nagar resident filed a complaint after he was duped in the same way and made a transaction of Rs 93,772. After filing a complaint on the same, as part of the investigation, a team proceeded to New Delhi, traced and arrested the accused.