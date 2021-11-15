Work on five new greenfield link roads to begin soon: Hyderabad civic officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Decks have been cleared for the launch of works on five new greenfield missing link/slip roads. Officials say all the paperwork has been completed and contracting agencies too have been finalised to begin the laying of these roads later this month.

These new missing link/slip roads have been planned with an objective to improve traffic operations in major corridors of Hyderabad, shorten the travel distances for commuters and also improve road safety and the mobility of residents.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, GHMC Engineer-in-Chief Mohd Ziauddin confirmed that the works on these link roads will be launched soon.

Giving details of these roads, including the length and estimated cost of each of these projects, he said, "The estimated cost of 0.40-km stretch linking Road No 5 Jubilee Hills and Road No 2 Banjara Hills via Annapurna Studios is Rs 4 crore. The construction of a 1.30 km missing link near Alicafe (Golnaka) to water treatment plant would cost Rs 20 crore."

"Similarly, the cost of road between Nallagandla Ratnadeep Tower and GHMC Serilingampally zonal office (1.80 km) would be Rs 21.34 crore, the stretch between Osmannagar and Vattinagulapally along Wipro compound wall (3.60 km) would be Rs 35.20 crore and the road development plan from Kranthivanam layout to Bagyalakshmi layout (2.40 km) would be Rs 12 crore," he said.

He also clarified that no park, referring to the reports that the link road between Nallagandla Ratnadeep Tower and GHMC Serilingampally zonal office, which passes between the lake and Annapurna property, would be affected. He said, "No land of the park will be affected in the alignment."

"There is a two-lane road next to the park’s compound wall, with trees on both the sides. None of these will be affected. Only a footpath and a divider will be created and no trees will be removed in this stretch," he added.

The five link roads are planned as part of 13 missing link roads proposed under Phase-II of 21.98 km road development, for which the State government gave administrative sanction of Rs 232.62 crore.