Apollo, Yashoda to help persons injured on ORR

HYDERABAD: Attending to medical emergencies arising out of road accidents on the 158-kilometre stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will now be carried out by two major healthcare providers, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited (AHEL) and Yashoda Healthcare Services Limited (YHSL).

They will manage Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulances along with Basic Trauma Care and Trauma Care Centres (TCCs). The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) handed over the management of 10 ALS and six TCCs to these healthcare providers for providing emergency services to patients.

The ambulances are equipped with state-of-art facilities and are staffed with required medical and paramedical personnel who are strategically deployed at crucial points on the ORR and respond whenever they receive any accident calls. TCCs deliver the full spectrum of care to an injured patient, from the time of the injury through transport to an acute care facility.