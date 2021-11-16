Being an oncologist and stepping into motherhood

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I am a surgeon specialising in breast surgery as well as a new mother. As somebody who is not great at multitasking, I was used to focusing on only one thing at a time. For the last 15 years, it was medicine for me. Now, the birth of my son Jeh has suddenly changed everything. He has become the cynosure of all our lives. As cliché as this may sound, although I am sleep-deprived and all my time goes into taking care of him, every minute seems completely worth it. I also started to realise that when you put your mind to something, multitasking is not as bad as it looks! When you have no option, you learn to balance everything you have.

As an oncologist, it has always been hard to break the worst possible news to my patients. Yet, over time I have learned to put on a strong face. New mothers are vulnerable but do not have the luxury to show it. This aspect of working in oncology has helped me significantly in terms of dealing with a newborn.

Continuous learning is a huge part of my core; theoretical and practical. Whether it is reading medical books, dealing with new and difficult patients or stepping in on cases that are a bit out of my league, I’ve always been a fearless risk-taker.

No matter how much of the real-life you understand and master, being a new mother is a role, which despite being around for centuries, can make you feel like a total novice. This transition is an absolutely different experience, incomparable to any other over the past three decades of my life. People often believe that being a doctor would make taking care of a baby ‘easy’. On the contrary, it is much harder since you know what can go wrong and to what extent. Being a first-time mom is new for everyone and only experience, patience and time will make it easy.

Any woman, who has experienced motherhood, will vouch for the fact that it comes with a lot of added responsibilities. However, I don’t think that it should necessarily pull the brakes on their career. With a decent amount of help and proper time management, it is not hard to focus on changing a diaper and learning about the changing world around you. People stress on the importance of ‘me time’. While it certainly is important to read books, exercise, get a massage or whatever works for you, it is equally important to take some time to better your knowledge in your field; ‘continuous learning’, my mantra.

It can be as simple as spending 15 minutes a day on career-specific activities. I make it a point to read up on the recent updates in breast cancer treatment every day, even now. It helps me maintain my sanity. Giving up or halting my career was not an option for me, so I continue to work on my social awareness programmes as well as on setting up my new work location, all while continuing to be a full-time mother to a newborn.

It’s been a short period, but my experience has been surreal. My only advice to all the new mothers out there is not to panic and understand that there is a learning curve to everything. Take as much help as you can get and focus on your well-being above all.

(Dr Pragnya Chigurupati Narra is a consultant breast surgeon at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad)