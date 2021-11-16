STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chic, classy, easy-breezy 

A fashionista, Niharika Konidela, gives Cinema Express a sneak peek into her personal style, her favourite brands, accessories and some must-haves.

Niharika Konidela sporting nude lips

Niharika Konidela

By Express News Service

Actress, producer and TV presenter Niharika Konidela is a brand of her own. The fashionista gives CE a sneak peek into her personal style, her favourite brands, accessories and some must-haves

Definition of style
Niharika says her personal style changes every day: “My style is an expression of what I am. It is specifically an expression of how I’m feeling that day”

‘I do me’
The actress doesn’t look elsewhere for any fashion inspiration. “I do what I like and feel like doing,” she says. No wonder her style is so fresh and unique 

Love for lipsticks
If there’s one thing that the actress cannot leave her home without, it has to be her favourite lipstick from Nars 

Hair play
“I recently had a big chop and coloured my hair pink! I love experimenting with hair colours and this was the most fun,” an excited Niharika says, who shares her hair makeover with fans through reels on Instagram 

Go-to attire
When she’s in a rush and can’t decide, the actress’ easy pick has to be a white top and blue jeans. “You also can’t go wrong with all-black,” she says, and we agree 

Favourite brands
Niharika always looks classy, chic yet easy-breezy. Her favourite brands include Zara, American Eagle and Ritu Kumar. “I love wearing a lot of local brands too,” says she, who loves to experiment. She loves sporting Cartier and TAG Heuer watches. “I love Nars, Pat Mcgrath and Bobbi Brown, when it comes to cosmetics”

Cute accessories
The style diva loves to keep it small and simple. “I love midi rings and delicate necklaces,” she shares

Must-haves
“When in doubt, go with high-rise baggy pants and a long overcoat. Choose joggers and a crop top,” Niharika advises 

— Compiled by Rachel Dammala
 

