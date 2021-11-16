STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man gets four-year rigorous imprisonment for harassing minor

Ashamalla Shravan had been stalking the victim since she was 13. In 2015, when the victim was on her way to school, he forcefully pulled her into his car and took her to Karmanghat area to marry her.

Published: 16th November 2021 09:41 AM

Representational photo.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man, Ashamalla Shravan Kumar, earlier accused of kidnapping a minor girl and harassing her sexually in the name of marriage at Saroornagar of Rachakonda commissionerate in 2015, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for four years by a Fast Track Court. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed.

Shravan had been stalking the victim since she was 13. When her family got to know about this, they warned him to stay away from the girl. Shravan who lay low for a while, started harassing her again.
In September 2015, when the victim was on her way to school, he forcefully pulled her into his car and took her to Karmanghat area to marry her. When the girl’s father called him over the phone, he dropped her back but threatened the victim and her parents with dire consequences if the matter was revealed to anyone. 

Image used for representational purpose.
