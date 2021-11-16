STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Police seize over 1 tonne of ganja in major bust

While the accumulated cost of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore, the cops also seized three vehicles and other items used for the smuggling.

Published: 16th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a tip-off from the Intelligence Wing of Telangana Police, Rachakonda police on Monday busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket operating between Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Over one tonne of the banned drug was seized and three persons were arrested for being involved in the racket. While the accumulated cost of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore, the cops also seized three vehicles and other items used for the smuggling.

The kingpin of the racket Shaik Yaseen of Hyderabad and two others Ravinder and Madhu are absconding while Thanniru Santhosh, Suguru Vasudeva Reddy and Ponnam Rajeshwar have been arrested, said Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. The arrested trio and the other accused are close acquaintances of Yaseen. 
Peddlers held after chase

Suryapet district police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling ganja from Vizag to Mumbai. Police found the accused, in an attempt to evade police, instead of taking the route via Hyderabad, took a diversion near Suryapet. The police seized 50 kg of ganja from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja bust Marijuana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp