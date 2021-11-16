STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stay soft and supple this winter

Winter’s almost here and the recent cold winds have got many of us nursing dry skin.

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Winter’s almost here and the recent cold winds have got many of us nursing dry skin. CE speaks to renowned dermatologist Dr Namratha Damera, who runs Namratha’s Skin Clinic at DK Road in Ameerpet, who breaks down what happens to our skin during winters and the dos and don’ts of winter skincare. 

“Some of the most common issues people face during winters are eczemas, urticaria, worsening psoriasis, chapped lips, sunburn and skin pigmentation. While they might sound too big to treat, proper care can heal and even prevent these issues from recurring,” shares Namrata. 

The doctor explains why these problems crop up during winter: “Skin gets dry in winters due to lack of humidity in the air. This, coupled with longer hot water showers and the cold winds, straps the skin of all the moisture it needs.”

The doc advises, “Warm showers are important, but keep in mind the temperature, and ensure that they’re not long. Next, remember to moisturise twice a day, don’t skip it. Also, avoid harsh soaps and use a humidifier, if possible. Just because it’s cold, don’t think the sun won’t be harsh, using sunscreen is important.”

The doctor points to the need for the intake of healthy and nutritious foods. “Healthy fats in diet such as avocados, walnuts, antioxidant-rich seasonal fruits and vegetables, like pomegranates, berries, carrots and leafy vegetables, can do wonders for your skin over a period of time,” she says. 

Brave the cold  

Dos

  • Apply a moisturiser while the skin is still wet from the shower
  • For cracked heels, switch to a cream instead of a lotion
  • Wear socks after applying a cream at night
  • Apply sunscreen without fail
  • Don’t skip using a lip balm

Don’ts

  • Don’t exfoliate or scrub in winters
  • Don’t use harsh soaps on the face
  • Avoid direct sunlight whenever possible
     
