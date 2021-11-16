STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TV actress Shalu Chaourasiya assaulted, robbed at KBR Park

Before stealing Shalu Chaourasiya's mobile, the suspect, who is yet to be identified, stuffed clothes in her mouth, banged her against the rocks on the walking track, punched her face and kicked her.

Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya.

Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man attacked television actress Shalu Chaourasiya while she was on an evening walk at the KBR National Park in Banjara Hills and robbed her iPhone late on Sunday evening. 
Before stealing her mobile, the suspect, who is yet to be identified, stuffed clothes in Shalu’s mouth, banged her against the rocks on the walking track, punched her face and kicked her. The victim received injuries on her face, head and other body parts. Banjara Hills police have registered a robbery case. 

Chaourasiya (24) who resides at Kondapur, frequents the KBR Park for walks. On Sunday, at around 8.30 pm when she was assaulted, the offender also tried to throw a boulder on her but she pushed him aside. He threatened to kill her and demanded her gold ornaments and cash. He then dragged her for some distance and robbed her iPhone. She immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted her to the hospital. Police are now verifying CC cameras in the surrounding areas.

