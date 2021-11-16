Unlocking the flavours of dram

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The week began on a colourful high when Glenfiddich brand ambassador Angad Singh Gandhi flew down to Hyderabad to teach people how to make the most of every sip of single malt whiskey. The session was held at a leather craft workshop curated by Oblum Shoes in Jubilee Hills.

At Tarun Oblum’s studio, the sound of cheering glasses and greetings filled the air as Angad began describing the smell of an aged Glenfiddich. “Many people ask me what should they take their drink with. My only answer is, with friends,” he laughs.

Water unlocks some of the hidden flavours of the dram (Scottish word for whiskey). The addition of ice cubes makes it a more refreshing drink, but can affect the taste by making it milder. However, if you warm it with the heat of your palms by holding the glass, the dram will taste different and slightly more flavourful, Angad said.

Whiskey is best with lighter foods. It also evaporates and leaves a malty scent in the air, he said. “I never thought I would be the brand ambassador Glenfiddich. As a banker, it was unimaginable. But then, I had the love for whiskey and knowledge of it that nobody in my surroundings did. I used to go for drinks with my clients, and one fine day I had this client who asked me to try out this opportunity. The Glenfiddich owners were so impressed that they gave me this job,” he said as he corrected himself. “This is not a job. It is a lifestyle.”

In the last four years, Angad has witnessed the growth of spirits, especially single malt whiskey. “In Hyderabad, both, palates and wallets, are becoming better,” he said. According to him, Hyderabad is growing and so is its luxury quotient. “There is no better companion than the quality spirit for anyone who has a luxurious lifestyle. The market would be better in the next 10 years than it was ever before in the city,” he says.