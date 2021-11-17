STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Encounter was fake, arrest was illegal, says advocate

The advocate representing encounter victims in Disha case appealed for a CBI probe and prosecution of all police personnel involved, in addition to the departmental inquiry.

Published: 17th November 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PV Krishnamachary, the advocate for the families of the four accused, while presenting his arguments stated that the death of the accused was a fake encounter and that the arrest of the accused itself was done in an illegal manner without following any procedures.

“Three of the four accused are minors. Police had verified their school records for proof of age but suppressed the material facts regarding their age and instead of committing them to a juvenile board, sent them to judicial remand,” he stated.

While granting their police custody, they were not given an opportunity to challenge the custody petition without following the prison rules and they were picked up from the prison at midnight. “From there they took them to the safe house. The safe house (narrative) itself is a fake story. The whole episode took place at Shadnagar police station,” argued Krishnamachary.

He argued that the encounter is fake and the timing of the incident given by the police is also fake. As per medical evidence, the death took place before 5 am on December 6, 2019. Police carried torch and dragon lights, spotted the accused with them and shot at them. Injuries on the police personnel, and the allegations of the accused throwing mud and soil into the eyes of the police, snatching the pistols of the police officials, firing by the armed police party in the direction of the sound of the firing, are all false theories.

“They have very much seen the accused and shot at them. The Special Operations Team members shot the accused and the entire episode was planned by then Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar,” he stated.
He added that while granting police custody, the court had laid down conditions, but the police didn’t follow them. “Statements of police are fake, far from the truth. To please political bosses and people, an encounter was executed. It’s a brutal murder, as they are poor and have nobody to question on their behalf.”

He appealed for a CBI probe and to prosecute all police personnel involved, in addition to the departmental inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shadnagar encounter Disha rape case Police encounters
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp