Encounter was fake, arrest was illegal, says advocate

HYDERABAD: PV Krishnamachary, the advocate for the families of the four accused, while presenting his arguments stated that the death of the accused was a fake encounter and that the arrest of the accused itself was done in an illegal manner without following any procedures.

“Three of the four accused are minors. Police had verified their school records for proof of age but suppressed the material facts regarding their age and instead of committing them to a juvenile board, sent them to judicial remand,” he stated.

While granting their police custody, they were not given an opportunity to challenge the custody petition without following the prison rules and they were picked up from the prison at midnight. “From there they took them to the safe house. The safe house (narrative) itself is a fake story. The whole episode took place at Shadnagar police station,” argued Krishnamachary.

He argued that the encounter is fake and the timing of the incident given by the police is also fake. As per medical evidence, the death took place before 5 am on December 6, 2019. Police carried torch and dragon lights, spotted the accused with them and shot at them. Injuries on the police personnel, and the allegations of the accused throwing mud and soil into the eyes of the police, snatching the pistols of the police officials, firing by the armed police party in the direction of the sound of the firing, are all false theories.

“They have very much seen the accused and shot at them. The Special Operations Team members shot the accused and the entire episode was planned by then Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar,” he stated.

He added that while granting police custody, the court had laid down conditions, but the police didn’t follow them. “Statements of police are fake, far from the truth. To please political bosses and people, an encounter was executed. It’s a brutal murder, as they are poor and have nobody to question on their behalf.”

He appealed for a CBI probe and to prosecute all police personnel involved, in addition to the departmental inquiry.