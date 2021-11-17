STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gang switched off power to steal from ATMs, five held

Five persons hailing from Haryana were arrested by Charminar police allegedly for their frequent involvement in ATM fraud offences.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons hailing from Haryana were arrested by Charminar police allegedly for their frequent involvement in ATM fraud offences. Three others belonging to the gang are absconding, the police said. The police also seized 11 ATM cards from their possession. 

“The gang is involved in numerous fraudulent transactions in Tri-Commissionerates and has been committing (such acts) for three months in the city. They perform genuine transactions with their original cards. While the dispenser is furnishing the requested amount, they turn off the machine by switching off the power. The accused collects the cash from the dispenser but the transaction would be showing as an ‘error’ to the bank, allowing them to file a complaint,” a police official said. Allegedly, `5 lakh were withdrawn in the same manner within a span of three months.  

Exploited weak link: DCP

Gajarao Bhupal, South Zone DCP, said, “Most of the transactions were done during the weekdays since the bank refund are processed in four working days. Commonly used were the HDFC and Axis bank cards and withdrawal used to be carried out at SBI ATMs due to the greater number of outlets available, even in isolated places.”

The gang exploited the communication gap between the banks, he added. If the ATM and card are from the same bank, the refund is processed within four days after the complaint is registered, but when two different banks are involved, the enquiry process takes longer and the offenders made use of it, he explained.

Labourer held for attempting ATM theft

A daily wage labourer who tried to break an Axis Bank ATM in Bandlaguda under Rajendranagar police station limits got caught after the alarm went off. Circle Inspector Kanakaiah of Rajendranagar police station, said, “The ATM is located in Bandlaguda and the accused G Naresh, 25, attempted the theft late at night. The regular patrolling that was taking place in the same limits were alerted as soon as the alarm went off. The police caught and apprehended him and he was charged under Section 380 of the IPC.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM fraud ATM theft
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp