STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lessons from the Travis Scott catastrophe

While nobody can foresee a stampede, as we inch closer to the end of Travis 2021, here’s what organisers and visitors can keep in mind ahead of a huge gathering.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Concert, people

Image for representation

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The toll from the chaotic Travis Scott concert (Astroworld) has risen to 10. The catastrophe that took shape in Texas, USA, injured 300 others that fateful night. India is not new to tens of thousands of gathering at temples, rallies and concerts. There have been several mishaps that took the lives of many when a mob caused a catastrophe. While nobody can foresee a stampede, as we inch closer to the end of the 2021, here’s what organisers and visitors can keep in mind ahead of a huge gathering. 

Dr Sindhoora Rawul, consultant pulmonologist at Dr Rawul’s Pulmonary and Critical Care Centre in Amberpet, explains what happens during a stampede. “During such times, people could experience difficulty in breathing and this could turn fatal. The main reason is oxygen deprivation or suffocation. A shockwave through the crowd or a slip, can cause a fall, leading to injuries, and airway obstruction.” 

Dr Sindhoora Rawul, pulmonologist

She breaks it down further: Asphyxiation, also called asphyxia or suffocation, is when the body doesn’t get enough oxygen. Without immediate intervention, it can lead to loss of consciousness, brain injury or death. It’s a medical emergency.

Sometimes, anaphylaxis occurs in large gatherings through either food, a chemical inhalant or even an insect bite. “Worsening of existing asthmatics can occur as time runs out. The damaged ribs can puncture your lungs causing pneumothorax. This is why, once asphyxia occurs, suddenly you start sweating, experience severe shortness of breath, hyper-ventilating and lose consciousness.”

Dr Rawul lists some steps people can take during such an emergency. “Try giving the person an ‘oxygen therapy’. All you have to do is ensure the airway is not blocked. Tilt the person’s head, lift the chin and thrust the jaw. One can also attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Then, immediately call the emergency helpline.”

The doc lays down a few precautionary measures individuals can take before they attend a large gathering: “Asthmatics must always carry their inhalers. Control your breathing and avoid screaming. Place your hands on your chest to avoid damage to the rib cage. Try to stay away from barriers. Be human and help each other.” 

Meanwhile, organisers must ensure proper utilisation of space, accessible emergency exits, determine the number of people, availability of an ambulance, chalk out a crowd management plan, train the staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Travis Scott concert Stampede Oxygen therapy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp