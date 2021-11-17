One-year-old girl falls from fifth floor of building in Hyderabad, dies in hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A one-year-old kid died when she fell from a five-storey building in Mallepally under Habeebnagar police station limits on Wednesday.

The girl, Akshara, was playing when the accident occurred. Her parents were not around when the mishap occurred.

Habeebnagar CI M Narender said: "Her parents were away for work and the grandmother was not with the kid for a while when she slipped through the grills and crashed to the ground.

Akshara's parents, Shiva and Anita, rushed home after learning about the accident and took her to Niloufer Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The CI said: "The grill in the house balcony has gaps wide enough for a child to squeeze through. Habeebnagar police registered the case under 174 CrPC (unnatural death).