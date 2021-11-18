1-yr-old falls from 5th floor, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A one-year-old child died when she fell from a five-storey building in Mallepally under Habeebnagar police station limits on Wednesday. The girl, Akshara, was playing when the accident occurred. Her parents were not around when the mishap occurred.

Habeebnagar CI M Narender said: “Her parents were away at work and the grandmother was for a while not with the child when she slipped through the grills and crashed to the ground.” Akshara’s parents, Shiva and Anita, learning about the incident rushed home and took her to Niloufer Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The CI said: “The building’s balcony grill had gaps which were wide enough for the baby to squeeze through.” Habeebnagar police registered a case under 174 CrPC (unnatural death).