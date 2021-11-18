STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 held for bank call centre fraud

A total of 166 cases have been reported across the country including 34 in Cyberabad where people were duped to the tune of Rs 3 crore.

Published: 18th November 2021

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fake call centre racket operating out of Delhi and Ujjain in the name of RBL Bank was busted by the Cyberabad cybercrime sleuths who arrested 16 members. Seven others are absconding. According to the police, “A fake call centre in the name of RBL Bank in Uttam Nagar, Delhi was busted and the process of investigation lead to another raid on call centre set up in a hotel in Ujjian, Madhya Pradesh.”

A total of 166 cases have been reported across the country including 34 in Cyberabad where people were duped to the tune of Rs 3 crore. DCP Crimes Rohini Priyadarshini said that the gang tied up with an employee of RBL Bank who revealed details of credit cardholders. The offenders would then call the card holders and seek details such as Pin number, PAN card details and OTPs. In the process, they would dupe the unwitting ban customers of large sums of money. 

“They also have registered six websites and tied up with payment gateways to transfer the swindled sums into their bank accounts.” Overall, a sum of Rs 15 lakh has been in the call centre fraud case has been frozen so far.

Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad Commissioner said, “This operation was initiated based on a complaint by a man who received a call from the fake call centre to activate the PIN number on his credit card. After acquiring all details, an amount of Rs 24,000 was swindled from his account.”

